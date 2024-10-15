Short Interest in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Grows By 32.4%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAPP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,850. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

