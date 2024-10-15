Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Drops By 28.4%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RKWBF stock remained flat at $439.39 during trading hours on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $439.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.34.

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

