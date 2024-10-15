Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Declines By 35.7%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 2,407,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.5 days.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock remained flat at $20.79 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Saputo has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

