Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Declines By 35.7%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 2,407,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.5 days.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo stock remained flat at $20.79 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Saputo has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50.
About Saputo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.