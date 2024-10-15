Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Declines By 35.7%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 2,407,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.5 days.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock remained flat at $20.79 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Saputo has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.