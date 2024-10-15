Short Interest in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Drops By 22.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,720,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 21,490,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,039. The stock has a market cap of $872.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SHLS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.