Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declines By 11.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $523.02 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $523.07. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,684,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.