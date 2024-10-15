Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Expands By 24.1%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $688.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 126.71%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,800,466.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,597 shares of company stock worth $78,913. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

