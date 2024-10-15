Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 30.1%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TuanChe Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. 21,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,142. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

