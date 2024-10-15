Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 30.1%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TuanChe Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of TC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. 21,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,142. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.
TuanChe Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TuanChe
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.