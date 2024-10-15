Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Grows By 24.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of VALU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 9,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $457.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

