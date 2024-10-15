Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Increases By 25.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Verbund Trading Up 1.1 %

Verbund stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

