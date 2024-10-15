Short Interest in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Drops By 25.0%

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UNIY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

