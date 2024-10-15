Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. 7,362,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

