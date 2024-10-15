Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 15,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,683. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

