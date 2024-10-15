Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 15,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,683. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

