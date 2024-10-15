Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,947,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,074,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 67,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,244. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

