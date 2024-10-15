Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,055. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. 150,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,813. The company has a market cap of $630.32 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

