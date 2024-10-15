SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $74,183.13

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $783.59 million and approximately $74,183.13 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,703.60 or 0.99955416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00060400 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63580835 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $31,317.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

