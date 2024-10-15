Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 656,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,846,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,841,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 271,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

