Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $15.04.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

