Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

