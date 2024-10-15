Smiths Group plc (SMIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,638.58 ($21.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,746.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,708.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,829 ($23.88). The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,281.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.16) price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,778 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £5,636.26 ($7,359.96). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

