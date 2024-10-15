Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.03 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $102.00 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00254513 BTC.
Smooth Love Potion Token Profile
Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,218,372,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,218,397,254 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.
Smooth Love Potion Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.
