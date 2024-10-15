Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $301.28 and last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 61050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.