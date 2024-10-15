SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.30. 40,674,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 45,652,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 151,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 64.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $185,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

