Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 46,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,122. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.80. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,473.38% and a negative return on equity of 256.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.
