Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Soligenix Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 46,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,122. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.80. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,473.38% and a negative return on equity of 256.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

About Soligenix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soligenix stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.11% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

