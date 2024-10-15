SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.18 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $97,219.36 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.