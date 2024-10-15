Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $201,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

