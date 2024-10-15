Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 115,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

