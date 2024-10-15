Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

