Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

