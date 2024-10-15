Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.