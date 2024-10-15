Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IAU opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

