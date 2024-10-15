Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 90 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

