Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Genius Sports by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GENI opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

