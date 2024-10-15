SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $103.47, with a volume of 184151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Get SouthState alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SSB

SouthState Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SouthState by 53.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SouthState by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.