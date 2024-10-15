SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,294,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 126,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.