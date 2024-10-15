SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $177.54 and a 1 year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

