SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.73 and last traded at $160.73, with a volume of 1141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

