SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.76, with a volume of 1668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market cap of $850.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

