SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

