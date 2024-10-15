SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.