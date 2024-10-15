SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SSPPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
