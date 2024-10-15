Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 172 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

