Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHW opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.