Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NIO by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $5,343,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 132.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 744,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Down 7.1 %

NIO stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.86. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

