Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,413. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

