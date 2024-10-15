Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

