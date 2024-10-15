StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $117.50 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,717.32 or 0.04100881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00257614 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,240 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,182.58524823. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,610.72966844 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,083,829.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.