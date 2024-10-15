STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.48 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

