Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 19148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

In other news, major shareholder Melanie Laird sold 22,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $377,834.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,049,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,400,808.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 7,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

