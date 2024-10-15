StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CMLS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
