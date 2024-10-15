StockNews.com Downgrades Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Sell

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

CANF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

