StockNews.com Downgrades Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Sell

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
